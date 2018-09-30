Author presents debut novel

James Vella-Bardon, a Sydney-based author who was born and raised in Malta, will this weekend be signing copies of his debut novel The Sheriff’s Catch.

James Vella-Bardon

The Sheriff’s Catch, which is published by Unbound UK, is a gritty, fast-paced thriller whose protagonist, a Maltese-born and bred soldier named Abel de Santiago, sails for England with the Spanish Armada. Santiago subsequently finds himself running for his life when his galley is shipwrecked on the coast of 16th-century Ireland.

The Sheriff’s Catch is also the first instalment of James’s epic five part-series called The Sassana Stone Pentalogy.

The novel trailer for The Sheriff’s Catch, can be viewed on YouTube and was nominated for the prestigious 19th Golden Trailer Awards held in Los Angeles in May, in the category of ‘best trailer for a novel’.

The book-signing sessions will be held at the Agenda Bookshop store on the Valletta Waterfront this evening from 7 to 9pm and tomorrow at Merlin Library in Bisazza Street, Sliema from 11am to noon.