Science and culture coming to life in Valletta today

Karolina Mielczarek and Andrew Micallef rehearse a dance scene. Photo: Rafael Mielczarek

Valletta will be brimming with activity this evening as interactive installations, theatre, dance, film, workshops and debates will take place in the capital’s streets and squares during Science in the City.

This year’s theme is ‘Science is Culture’, which aims to highlight how science shapes all aspects of culture, from communication to the different art forms, health, food and, of course, technology.

Among the main events are Of Mice, Carbon and Tritons, which will see three spectacular installations in Triton Square, Valletta. These are Pushing the Mouse, which features a giant computer mouse; Reframing Carbon, about human history; and an augmented reality sculpture called Fortoni, which anyone can access through their personal devices.

Another event is Ħoss fl-ilma, which will feature an interactive art installation on the stairs leading up to Hastings and which will explore the different layers of the seabed. Pjazza Teatru Rjal is hosting a time-bending play and science dance entitled Dance, Math, Jazz and Time Travel, while St James Cavalier will set the stage for two plays, Għajn Ma Tara by Simone Ellul and Qalb tħabbat by Lizzie Eldridge, which will be followed by a discussion with the audience and experts on the topics presented.

The festival will also include a Science Fair, which will feature workshops, experiments, films and exhibitions, a digital area and health checks.

Science in the City forms part of the EU-wide event European Researchers’ Night, which takes place in over 30 countries and 300 cities simultaneously.

For more information, visit www.scienceinthecity.org.mt.