Philately exhibition

The Żejtun Local Council is hosting the 16th edition of the annual philatelic exhibition entitled Ecclesia Sanctorum in Żejtun.

The exhibition features philatelic material and other collectables showcasing the history of Christianity, with a focus on main events from Christmas to Holy Week.

Philatelists will be on hand and visitors can obtain for free the eighth edition of the philatelic gazette of the group, The Melite Post.

Interest in philately in Żejtun goes back to the beginning of the 20th century, when the first philatelic group, The Malta Philatelic Society, started operating from a town building in 1937.

They also published a philatelic gazette. The Żejtun Philatelic was itself founded in 2002 and forms part of the Żejtun local council. The group meets on the last Tuesday of every month at 7pm at the Żejtun local council premises.

Each meeting is addressed by a philatelic expert or historian.

The exhibition is open at Sala Ġużeppina Curmi, under Jesus of Nazareth Institute, today from 6 to 8pm, tomorrow from 9am to noon and during the Żejt iż-Żejtun event tomorrow evening and on Sunday morning. Admission is free.