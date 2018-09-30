Advert
Friday, September 28, 2018, 07:54

MPO opens concert season

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is officially opening its concert season tomorrow with a programme featuring works by three late Romantic composers for whom Vienna held a particular significance.

The concert, directed by Michalis Economou and starring Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling, will open with Anton Webern’s Symphony, a notable example of the 12-tone technique, before Swedish soprano Camilla Tilling joins the MPO for Richard Strauss’s Vier Letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs).

The orchestra will then present Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 in G Major, which presents a child’s naïve vision of heaven.

Notes from Vienna is being held at the Manoel Theatre, in Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.org.mt.

