Advert
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 07:05

Today's front pages - July 31, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says that according to sources in Brussels, Malta will likely be taken back to the European Court of Justice if it goes ahead and opens a trapping season in October. In another story it says a British House of Commons committee report claiming close associations between Malta’s Labour Party, cash-for-passports agents Henley & Partners and the SCL Group, a now-defunct intelligence company embroiled in the Cambridge Analytica debacle, has been slammed by the government and called ‘fake news’.

The Malta Independent says a new arrest warrant for Russian whistleblower Maria Efimova can only be issued if charges against her are filed.

In-Nazzjon says that the situation within the Nationalist Party has been resolved.

L-Orizzont says that PN leader Adrian Delia has caved in to pressure with former leader Simon Busuttil ending up victorious.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fire destroys Sliema pharmacy, causes chaos in area

  2. Godfrey, Marlene Farrugia threatened: 'stop or go down like Daphne'

  3. 'Abandoned' quarry turns into private goldmine to cover up...

  4. Posters slam Busuttil, Casa, Caruana Galizia and Efimova as...

  5. PN truce: Busuttil to stay on as MP

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed