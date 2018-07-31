Tarmac laid, formalising illegal ‘road’ near Siġġiewi

The road at Wied Qirda, in the limits of Siġġiewi. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Transport Malta laid tarmac on a stretch of the valley bed at Wied Qirda, near Siġġiewi, formalising an illegal ‘road’ that had been the subject of an enforcement notice for several years, the Times of Malta was told.

The stretch of valley, which forms part of a designated special area of conservation, was illegally covered in concrete around 2007, blocking a natural watercourse and forming a driveway from the connecting Triq Tal-Għaqba to a nearby field.

The owner, Carmelo Farrugia, has transformed the field over the past 20 years into an extensive compound, incorporating a residence, stables and paddocks, in a cycle of illegal developments and subsequent sanctioning requests dating back to 1995.

The Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice over the illegally-deposited concrete in 2007, which is still listed as pending direct action. However, earlier this month, the concrete driveway was covered in tarmac along with the whole of Triq Tal-Għaqba, effectively establishing the illegal valley development as part of the connecting road.

It has resulted in significant environmental impacts

A Transport Malta spokesman confirmed the work had been carried out as part of the ongoing government project to resurface rural roads around the country.

“The indicated opening, which already had a concrete surface, was asphalted by the contractor as part of the road,” he said.

“Maintenance and resurfacing works in existing roads do not necessitate a development permit,” the spokesman added.

However, the spokesman declined to state whether Transport Malta was aware that the concreted stretch was an illegal private development when the work was carried out and whether it planned to remedy the situation.

The planning watchdog also did not respond to questions if it was aware of the work and what action would be taken.

The field to which the driveway connects has been the subject of several enforcement notices over two decades, the first for the illegal development of stables and paddocks, which were eventually sanctioned 12 years later after several refusals.

A second sanctioning application is pending before the PA, covering the illegal development of a residence, storage sheds and other structures, landscaping and boundary walls.

The Environment and Resources Authority has objected to the work being sanctioned, noting they had “resulted in significant environmental impacts including land and habitat clearance, excessive land-take and excessive site formalisation”.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee is also objecting, referring to parts of the development as “excessive and unjustified” and noting that neither the owner nor the land is registered with the Agriculture Directorate.

Timeline of illegality

1995 – Enforcement notice issued after agricultural field changed into stables and paddocks without permit.

2007 – Enforcement notice – still pending – issued after illegal deposit of concrete on the valley bed forming a road to the field.

2008 – Stables and paddocks sanctioned after several failed attempts over six years.

2015 – Enforcement notice issued after section of stables illegally changed into residence, entrance gate, stables and manure clamp built not according to plans and tiled yard, storage sheds, paddocks and boundary walls all built without permit.

2016 – Application, which is still pending, submitted to sanction the latest illegal developments.

2018 – Transport Malta lays tarmac across illegal concrete surface on valley bed.