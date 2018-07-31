PD calls for Lobbyist Register

Photo: Shutterstock

Partit Demokratiku has called for the setting up of Lobbyist Register saying this was the only way to witness more transparency in the country while removing the threat of pecuniary interests.

In a statement it said democracy was being overtaken by the lack of good governance where autonomy and the independence of entities and institutions had been eroded.

Party allegiance and partisan politics had shackled public opinion to the point that the people no longer had the space to think independently and the perception of many was that politics were dirty.

Lobbyists, whose work was to influence the running of the country strategically for their benefit of those they represented, were a particular challenge.

These people were accountable only to their employers, shareholders, or the consumers of commercial business, and used either money or influence to pave their way.

“It is about time that Malta establishes a Lobbyist Register because this is the only way that we can witness more transparency and remove the threat of pecuniary interests,” PD said.

It added that If the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition really believed in good governance, then the time had come to appoint a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, and when Parliament reconvened, PD’s motion for the establishment of a permanent committee to supervise the regulatory bodies in the financial and gaming sectors should be debated.