Motorcyclist, 71, badly hurt in San Ġwann traffic collision

A senior citizen riding a motorcycle was grievously hurt in a traffic collision close to Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday.

The 71-year-old Qormi man was riding a Yamaha motorbike when he was involved in a crash with a Skoda Felicia car driven by a 43-year-old Tarxien man.

The crash happened inside the San Ġwann industrial estate at around noon.



An ambulance took the motorcyclist to the hospital nearby, where he is being treated. Police say they are investigating further.