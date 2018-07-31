Mitsui committed to continue discussions on energy-related matters with Malta

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Issues relating to clean energy, including an innovative and cleaner transport system and other energy-related matters were discussed between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Mitsui Corporation general manager Kazuki Shimizu in Tokyo.

The meeting focused mainly on cooperation in the energy sector and follows meetings in Malta earlier this year with the Mitsui chairman.

Mitsui said it is committed to continue discussions with the Maltese government to follow up on various ideas which were discussed during the meeting.