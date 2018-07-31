Advert
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 13:33

Mitsui committed to continue discussions on energy-related matters with Malta

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Photo: Kevin Abela, DOI

Issues relating to clean energy, including an innovative and cleaner transport system and other energy-related matters were discussed between Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Mitsui Corporation general manager Kazuki Shimizu in Tokyo.

The meeting focused mainly on cooperation in the energy sector and follows meetings in Malta earlier this year with the Mitsui chairman. 

Mitsui said it is committed to continue discussions with the Maltese government to follow up on various ideas which were discussed during the meeting.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Fire destroys Sliema pharmacy, causes chaos in area

  2. Godfrey, Marlene Farrugia threatened: 'stop or go down like Daphne'

  3. PN truce: Busuttil to stay on as MP

  4. Hugo Chetcuti murder: third person's DNA found on knife

  5. Posters slam Busuttil, Casa, Caruana Galizia and Efimova as...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed