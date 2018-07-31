Advert
Car flips over in Żurrieq traffic collision

Man taken to Mater Dei for treatment

A traffic collision in Żurrieq left one man injured with his vehicle flipped upside-down on Tuesday afternoon. ~

The collision happened on Valletta Road at around 5.10pm, police said, and involved a Peugeot 405 and a Hyundai Accent.

The Hyundai ended up on its roof as a result of the collision. Its driver, a 40-year-old man from Safi, managed to make his own way out of the vehicle.

He was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. Police said the Peugeot driver escaped unscathed. No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.

