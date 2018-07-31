72,143 living with an income below the at-risk-of-poverty line

Stock photo.

The average gross household income for 2016 as derived from the European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC), is estimated at €33,202, while the average disposable household income at €27,722.

The National Statistics Office said that according to the survey, the number of persons living in households with an income below the at-risk-of-poverty line (€8,698) was 72,143.

This translated into an at-risk-of-poverty rate of 16.8%, 0.3 percentage points higher than that recorded for the previous year.

In 2017, the severe material deprivation rate among persons living in households was 3.3%. This was 1.1 percentage points less than the same rate estimated on the basis of EU-SILC 2016.

The three most influential variables contributing to this decrease were: ability of households to face unexpected financial expenses; ability of households to avoid being in arrears on mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, hire purchase installments or other loan payments; and the ability of households to spend one week’s annual holiday away from home.

At 19.2%, the at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion rate (AROPE) decreased by 0.9 percentage points when compared to EU-SILC 2016. AROPE provides the share of persons who are either at-risk-of-poverty, or severely materially deprived, or residing in a household with low work intensity (applicable only for persons aged 0-59).