Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 31

Stefan Cassar signs his contract alongside Sliema president Keith Perry.

João Mario is coming back to Sporting, on loan. Rumors say he is already in Lisbon. pic.twitter.com/lKq3KxQckC — Jota (@lcardismo) July 29, 2018

12pm Inter’s Joao Mario has been linked with a return to former club Sporting CP.

The Lisbon side sold the midfielder to the San Siro club two years ago for a fee of €40m.

But having spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, the Portuguese international now appears surplus to requirements in Milan.

The Nerazzurri have made numerous summer additions to their squad and appear set to tie up a deal for Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich - pushing the 25-year-old still further down the midfield pecking order.

Gonzalo Higuain has agreed to his proposed initial loan switch from Juventus to AC Milan pic.twitter.com/GJ53QiLlpU — Team Milan AC (@TeamMilanAC) July 31, 2018

11.45am SkySport Italy is reporting that Gonzalo Higuain has accepted to join Milan on loan from Juventus.

The news is believed to be final confirmation that the transfer will go ahead, with everything else in place for the 30-year-old to move to San Siro.

Reports this morning in Italy suggested the two clubs had come to an agreement over the Argentine forward, with the player moving on an initial €18m loan and the Rossoneri having the option to sign him permanently for a further €36m next summer.

BREAKING: @LCFC manager Claude Puel has said he is confident Harry Maguire will stay at the club #ssn pic.twitter.com/45v9KZTb3u — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2018

11.30am Leicester City are poised to offer Harry Maguire a new deal worth £95,000-per-week to stave off interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

Leicester manager Claude Puel is confident Maguire will remain at the club, despite interest from United.

Sky Sports News reported last week United approached Leicester over the sale of the England centre-back.

11.05am Arsenal are closing in on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in The Sun.

The club's summer spending looks close to being over - but the arrival of Dembele would provide a boost to Unai Emery, although The Sun reports the Catalan club want to take Aaron Ramsey as part of an exchange deal for the 21-year-old France international.

Higuain is very close to joining Milan and there are only a few more details being ironed out. [Sky] pic.twitter.com/WvSVoSU958 — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 30, 2018

10.45am A €54m agreement has been reached between Milan and Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain, with Chelsea’s interest seemingly over.

The Argentine forward looks poised to bring his two-year spell in Turin to a close by completing a move to San Siro.

According to reports in Italian media, the two clubs have reached an agreement over the 30-year-old following an intense period of negotiations.

The Rossoneri will reportedly pay an initial loan fee of €18m, with the option to sign Higuain on a permanent basis next summer for an additional €36m.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims the player remains undecided on whether to accept a switch to San Siro, but it is hoped he can be convinced.

Sky sources: @ChelseaFC are in talks to sign Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino #ssn pic.twitter.com/goeIH7Bk50 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 30, 2018

10.15am Chelsea are in talks to sign Matthias Vecino, from Inter.

Inter are understood to want £32m for the Uruguay international, who featured in each of his country's games at the World Cup in Russia.

The 26-year-old played under new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri at Empoli in 2014/15 and was an integral member for Inter in Serie A last season, making 29 appearances and scoring three goals.

10.05am We kick off the day with some local news.

Sliema Wanderers continued to strengthen their ranks as they signed Stefan Cassar.

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Cassar is an integral part of the Maltese Under 21 National Team set-up. Considered to be by many, one of the most promising players in the country, the left-back has made his name with his previous club, Ghajnsielem in Gozo.

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to another day of transfer activity. stay with us to follow all the latest news.

8.53pm Fulham and Swansea have agree fee for defender Alfie Mawson, according to Sky sources.

Mawson will take a medical tomorrow and discuss personal terms with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Sky Sports News understand the fee to be in the region of £20m.

Enrico Pepe unveiled as Ħamrun Spartans player.

8.43pm As Times of Malta reported yesterday, Ħamrun Spartans finalised the signing of defender Enrico Pepe.

Pepe, 28, played for Floriana in the past three seasons winning the FA Trophy and the Super Cup.

During his Floriana spell, the former Messina player featured under Giovanni Tedesco, who is now at the helm of the Spartans and will reunite himself with the Italian defender.

8.25pm Diego Simeone reportedly wants to take his son and Fiorentina striker Giovanni to Atletico Madrid.

TyC Sports cites a report in Corriere dello Sport, which claims Atleti have already seen a €40m bid for Simeone - as per the orders of his father - rejected by Fiorentina.

However, the Coach may have to wait a little longer to have the 24-year-old at his disposal as Los Colchoneros are unlikely to up their offer, with €90m already splashed out on Thomas Lemar and Rodri Hernandez.

8.12pm Marko Pjaca’s agent has confirmed that the Juventus winger is open to joining Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have long been linked with Pjaca, who has fallen down the pecking order at Juve after two injury-hit seasons, and Marko Naletic revealed the Croatian World Cup runner-up was prepared to make the move.

“What [Viola sporting director Pantaleo] Corvino said, that there’s been little movement of late, is true,” the representative told Fiorentinanews.com.

“However, there’s always the possibility that Juventus let him play in Florence. Is it true that Pjaca likes Fiorentina? Of course, I can confirm this.”

7.59pm Birmingham City have issued a statement confirming they are under transfer embargo.

The Sky Bet Championship club failed in their attempts to resolve their Financial Fair Play obligations and overturn a temporary transfer ban.

"The club has spent several months working diligently to satisfy the EFL,” a club statement read.

“Unfortunately and disappointingly the EFL are currently refusing to allow us to make additions which would enable us to strengthen the manager's squad.

"We are hopeful that a satisfactory agreement can be reached with the EFL as soon as possible to help ensure our continued competitiveness in the Championship.”

7.42pm Serbia international Aleksandar Mitrovic has moved to Fulham on a permanent deal, the promoted Premier League club.

The 23-year-old striker played a prominent role in Fulham's promotion from the Championship after joining the club on loan from Newcastle United last January and has signed a five-year contract.

"I'm delighted to announce that Aleksandar Mitrovic is back where he belongs at Fulham Football Club!" owner Tony Khan said.

7.35pm Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has warned Napoli that Edinson Cavani will not be returning this summer.

Napoli have been linked with bringing back Cavani, five years after he left the club to join PSG, but Tuchel asserted the striker ‘remains a key player’ at Parc des Princes, adding ‘he didn’t show interest in leaving on the phone’.

“My most fervent wish is that he stays. No-one has told me anything, so I think he’ll stay,” he said after the French giants’ 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid on Monday.

7.20pm Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is reportedly hesitating over a possible loan to Milan but will nonetheless meet Leonardo on Tuesday.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juve have told Higuain that they are happy for the Argentine to join Milan on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The broadcaster warns he ‘isn’t overly convinced’ by the proposition but expects Leonardo - the Rossoneri’s new general manager - to assure him that the club will buy him outright next summer.

This is because the Diavolo would be committing to €20m for the loan, with more to follow in the event of a permanent transfer.

6.34pm Sampdoria have reportedly agreed a €7m deal with Leeds United for England Under-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

According to Calciomercato.com, Samp will pay €6.5m upfront for Vieira [pictured, right], with €500,000 to follow in the way of bonuses.

The website also expects him to land in Liguria on Monday evening, prior to undergoing a medical the following morning.

The 20-year-old was born in Guinea Bissau and raised in Portugal but moved to England in 2011, signing for Leeds four years later.

6.25pm Stephan El Shaarawy is happy at Roma.

The Italian international has been linked with Torino and Sampdoria, but he’s more than happy to stay and fight for his place.

“I’m happy here and I don’t think I’ll be moving,” El Shaarawy insisted, speaking to Sky.

“I talked to the club and the Coach [Eusebio Di Francesco] and I’m happy to stay at Roma. It’s normal that there will be competition at a big club but that’s never been a problem, I’ve already experienced similar situations in the past.

“The club knows what I want, if and when there’s something to talk about we’ll do it in a serene manner.

“At the same time I know what the club wants, the transfer rumours haven’t been a problem, even if they’re unfounded.”

6pm Tarxien Rainbows have signed Brazilian midfielder Anderson Barros for the 2018-19 season.

The holding midfielder is not a new face in Maltese football as he was on the books of Balzan two years ago.

During his career, Anderson was on the books of several Brazilian clubs, namely Porto Alegre, Juventude, Nautico, Novo Hamburgo and Cruzeiro-RS.

5.50pm Fabian Schar says he came to Newcastle to play under Rafa Benitez, and is looking forward to testing himself in the "best league in the world."

The Switzerland international, who signed for Newcastle on a three-year deal from Deportivo La Coruna for £3m, is excited by the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Schar said: "The Premier League is the best league in the world, you have so many good players and many good teams.

“Almost everybody can beat everybody so that is what I am looking forward to.

"With the great stadiums and all the fans it's going to be fantastic next season. I'm really happy to be here. England is the best league in the world.”

Bernard's entourage would have met with Leonardo at Casa Milan a while ago. They already received the offer from Chelsea last Friday, but seem to prefer Milan as their potential destination. [@Gazzetta_it] pic.twitter.com/qhRGowq7uj — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 30, 2018

5.45pm Milan met with the agents for former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard today, according to reports.

The Brazilian is a free agent after leaving the Ukrainian side, having scored 10 goals last season.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the Rossoneri met with Bernard’s representatives at Casa Milan to discuss a possible transfer.

The two parties are trying to find an agreement, but intermediary Kia Joorabchian has also spoken to Chelsea.

The player would prefer a move to Milan, but he would command a salary of around €3m, and given he’d arrive on a Bosman transfer his agents expect a big commission.

5.30pm Cristiano Ronaldo has started his pre-season preparations with his new club Juventus following his end-of-season move to the Italian champions.

5.15pm Milan are said to be interested in Rodrigo Caio of Sao Paulo, as an alternative to Juventus’ Mattia Caldara.

Rossoneri captain Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to the Old Lady, so a deal is being worked on involving Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain.

According to Premium Sport, if the Bianconeri refuse to include the former as part of the deal, the Diavolo will turn to Caio.

The defender would cost around €15m, and has been capped four times by the Brazilian national team.

Wolves are keen on a move for Middlesbrough star Adama Traore. (Guardian)#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/gAMVgEmRqj — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) July 20, 2018

4.45pm Wolves have reportedly seen a bid for Adama Traore rejected by Middlesbrough.

The Express & Star say Traore has emerged as Wolves' top target in their chase for a new forward.

However, it is reported that Wolves don't think Traore's £18m release clause represents his value.

???? | Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has agreed a new deal with #EFC to the end of June 2020.



More ➡️ https://t.co/MWmz6ZM6iP pic.twitter.com/AEQuleEyAW — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2018

4.30pm Goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has agreed a new deal with Everton until the end of June 2020.

4pm Inter coach Luciano Spalletti says his squad needs two more players but there are difficulties and things to complete.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a right-back and are thought to be close to Atletico Madrid’s Sime Vrsaljko, while Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is also a target.

“There are reinforcements, but there are difficulties and things to complete,” Spalletti told SportMediaset.

“We all know that a couple of pieces are missing, but not to give me an advantage."

Under the direction of Patrick Vieira, #Balotelli participated in several drills with his teammates, before finishing with shooting practice. pic.twitter.com/RYV3cLQMaf — OGC Nice ???????????????? (@ogcnice_eng) July 30, 2018

3.30pm Mario Balotelli is back training with the rest of the Nice squad, after initially failing to turn up for pre-season.

The striker was wanted by Marseille, and agent Mino Raiola publicly declared that his client was available on a free transfer.

However, he actually had one year left on his contract with Les Aiglons, and L’Équipe reported this week that l’OM won’t pay the €10m transfer fee, Super Mario’s wages and the hefty commission Raiola wants.

Balotelli had agreed terms and was effectively on strike to force through the move, allegedly on Raiola's advice, but it seems Marseille have pulled the plug on the deal.

That left the Italian international with no choice but to return to training with Nice, though initially he worked away from the group.

Matteo Darmian closes in on Manchester United exit as Napoli president confirms offer for defenderhttps://t.co/tVqOkyMyNr pic.twitter.com/PTAVoAmBjr — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 29, 2018

3pm Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms Napoli are waiting for Jose Mourinho’s approval to get Matteo Darmian from Manchester United, in his latest round of ‘true or false?’.

The Partenopei President has been waging war on what he calls ‘fake news’ this summer, answering the latest mercato rumours on a daily basis.

Today he once again sat down with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, who asked if Darmian was close, but needed the go-ahead from Mourinho.

“True,” De Laurentiis replied.

TRANSFER NEWS@SkySportsNews understands @JamTarts have rejected an offer of around £200,000 from #Rangers for striker Kyle Lafferty pic.twitter.com/0Szn2Ymuq5 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) July 27, 2018

2.30pm Steven Gerrard says he is still on the lookout for a centre-half before transfer deadline day, but would not be drawn on Rangers' interest in Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Rangers have had a bid in the region of £200,000 rejected by Hearts for Lafferty.

"I have nothing to say about it - he is a Hearts player. In terms of number of bids I am not aware."

Higuain’s entourage will have a crucial meeting with the Juventus management today. Gonzalo is willing to join Milan but still need to discuss the economic terms with Leonardo. The deal is firmly linked to the Caldara-Bonucci swap deal



[@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/8qFVCUPYrf — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 30, 2018

2pm Gonzalo Higuain’s agent – also his brother – will hold talks with Juventus regarding the player’s future in the coming hours.

Today is the Argentine forward’s first day back with the Bianconeri since his involvement at the World Cup in Russia, with the 30-year-old’s future at the club in serious doubt.

He reported back for pre-season training this morning, along with the likes of Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s arrival from Real Madrid appears to have signalled the end of Higuain’s two-year stay in Turin, with a move to one of Chelsea or Milan the most likely outcome ahead of the new season.

Inter have resumed talks to sign Arturo Vidal but want Bayern to lower their €30m asking price. Inter are confident they will reach an agreement as Vidal wants to return to Serie A [Corriere dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/mQfRkFtzoh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 30, 2018

1.20pm Inter are said to be continuing to pursue the signing of Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich, although they want the Germans to lower their asking price.

The Nerazzurri have made the Chilean, formerly of Juventus, their next big target of the summer transfer window.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the midfielder would be happy to return to Serie A, while the Bundesliga champions are prepared to allow him to leave.

However, the San Siro club are reported to want Bayern to drop their asking price lower than the €30m they are currently requesting.

Vidal, who only has one year remaining on his contract with his current side, would be available on a free transfer next summer.

Breaking ???? [RAC1] | The result of the medical tests confirms that André Gomes will be out for 2 MONTHS and Denis Suarez will out for 2-3 WEEKS.



Most likely, the 2 players will return to Barcelona in the next few hours.



So, Gomes stays this year. pic.twitter.com/sthGVNEC3r — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 29, 2018

1.05pm A hamstring injury sustained by Andre Gomes in a pre-season game has complicated his departure from Barcelona, according to Sport.

The midfielder was expected to leave the Camp Nou this summer, but offers reportedly might now be sparse.

12.45pm Gazzetta dello Spor is report that West Ham, Wolves, Everton and Bournemouth are all interested in taking Inter’s Joao Mario on loan.

The Portuguese international appears surplus to requirements at San Siro, with the Nerazzurri having made a flurry of summer signings.

They are also thought to be in the market for another midfielder, pushing Mario still further down the pecking order.

According to the Italian daily, Inter’s preference would be to sell the 25-year-old on a permanent basis – hopefully while recouping at least the majority of the €40m they spent on the player two years ago.

However, with the English transfer deadline approaching, they may have to accept loaning him out for a second successive season.

Is Antonio Conte set for a swift return to management? AC Milan are said to be lining him up to replace Gennaro Gattuso?



It's the gossip.



➡ https://t.co/gmMq1LLgDJ pic.twitter.com/DPzeMg5pHY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 30, 2018

12.15pm Milan are reportedly set to offer Antonio Conte a contract worth over €6m-a-year to take over as Coach.

Rumours persist that the former Chelsea boss has been sounded out by the Rossoneri to replace Gennaro Gattuso in the San Siro dugout.

Gattuso replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella midway through last season and presided over an improvement in the Diavolo’s fortunes, leading them to a sixth place Serie A finish.

And despite new Milan general manager Leonardo insisting Gattuso’s job is safe, speculation continues that Conte is poised for a return to his homeland.

Niko Kovac on Lewandowski: "We want to achieve a lot with him, he is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season, he'll certainly score many goals." #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/uQDkDecrEc — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) July 29, 2018

11.50am Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac does not think Robert Lewandowski will leave this summer.

However, Kovac told Sky Germany: "There's nothing new with Robert, it's clear that he will not leave this club because we have a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away.

"We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly will score many goals."

???? | Manolo Gabbiadini will snub interest from Fiorentina as he looks to prove himself for #SaintsFC, according to Italian reports: https://t.co/zWPIRMjp5s pic.twitter.com/nX9JekQoDV — Read Southampton (@ReadSouthampton) July 29, 2018

11.30am Fiorentina are interested in Manolo Gabbiadini, according to reports in Italy, but he’d prefer to stay at Southampton.

The Italian international joined the Saints from Napoli in January 2017, but last season he managed just five goals in 33 appearances.

According to SportMediaset, the Viola have enquired about his availability, with a view to bringing him back to Serie A.

The Saints may be open to a sale, but Gabbiadini himself is thought to prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Turin's Caselle airport pic.twitter.com/NOwV2PxhNg — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) July 29, 2018

11.15am Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin and will begin pre-season training with Juventus today.

The Portuguese flew into northern Italy yesterday evening along with his girlfriend Georgina and his four children.

He is now due to spend his first day with the Old Lady training at their Continassa base.

Joining the 33-year-old will be the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa – the other members of Juve’s squad eliminated in the round of 16 or quarter-finals of this summer’s World Cup.

Ronaldo signed for the Bianconeri from Real Madrid for a fee of around €100m

7️⃣ years ago today, we signed @ThibautCourtois!



Here's five of his best saves so far... ???? pic.twitter.com/H4Mw7V6sJM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2018

10.50am Some big news this morning... Chelsea will not resume talks with Real Madrid over a deal for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois until they find a suitable replacement.

Real Madrid value Courtois at around £32m as he is out of contract next summer.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but Courtois will start the season at Stamford Bridge if no successor is bought by Chelsea.

Claudio Pizarro can’t stay away from Werder Bremen ???? pic.twitter.com/lQxy8dvi2m — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 29, 2018

10.30am Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro has rejoined Werder Bremen at the age of 39 for a fourth stint at the Bundesliga club which the Peruvian says will mark the end of his career.

Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann said the club has signed a performance-related contract with Pizarro, who is the highest-scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga's history with 192 goals in 446 appearances.

"I am delighted to have another chance to join the team and end my career at the club where I started out in Europe," said Pizarro.

10.15am Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juve for £89m in 2016, but has struggled to consistently live up to his price tag.

The Mirror is reporting that Juve, who have already splashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, could sell a host of players to finance a deal that would "test United's resolve" over Pogba.

Apparently they "believe the 25-year-old midfielder is open to a return to Turin".

10am Good morning everyone and welcome to another week of transfer activity. Stay with us to follow all the latest news from around the continent.