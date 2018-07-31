What happened on... July 31

10 years ago The Times

Thursday, July 31, 2008

No oil deal but agreement possible by October

The “breakthrough” on joint exploration with Libya which the government sought to secure did not translate into an imminent deal during talks between President Eddie Fenech Adami and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi yesterday but talks should lead to a definitive solution by October.

The deal would resolve a long-standing dispute over the potentially oil-rich zones on the marine borders which both countries say belong to them. Dr Fenech Adami said shortly after the meeting that “there is the political will to reach an agreement on how to proceed... ”

The mixed commission of experts which has been meeting to thrash out the technical aspects of a potential joint venture is scheduled to meet again in October. By then, Dr Fenech Adami pointed out, the government is hoping to have a political decision, which could be sealed during a visit Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi is expected to make to Libya over the next couple of months.

An hour-long meeting over lunch, held in a Bedouin tent set in Col Gaddafi’s fortified compound in Tripoli, was followed by another meeting by the President, Foreign Minister Tonio Borg and Social Policy Minister John Dalli with Libyan Prime Minister Baghdadi Mahmudi and Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Shalgam.

25 years ago - The Times

Saturday, July 31, 1993

GRTU links VAT with liberalisation process

The people most likely to collect value added tax (VAT) when it is introduced into the local economy – the retailers and traders – look positively upon the new tax and have extended their help to the government.

But a 45-page report presented to the finance minister by their representative body, the GRTU, Association of General Retailers and Traders, also strongly argues for the introduction of VAT as part of a liberalisation process of the “whole economy”.

GRTU president Anthony Camilleri said yesterday the GRTU welcomed the government’s intention to change the Maltese economy and turn it into a more competitive and open one.

Such plans fell in line with the European Community’s avis on Malta’s application for EC membership and were also fully compatible with the GRTU’s aspirations, he said.

Malta’s major trading partners, the EC member countries, have all adopted the VAT system, discarding the direct taxation/ customs method.

It would therefore benefit retailers and traders if Malta adopted the same taxation systems which European countries have managed to fine-tune over the past three decades,” said Mr Camilleri.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Wednesday, July 31, 1968

Common Market to open exploratory talks with Malta

Common Market foreign ministers meeting in Brussels yesterday granted the Common Market Commission – its top executive body – a mandate to enter into exploratory talks with Malta on trade relations.

These talks are expected to start this autumn.

Malta has applied for a form of association with the Common Market and G. T. Curmi has been appointed ambassador to the Market.

Luqa Airport reopens: people up at dawn to book seat home

Luqa Airport yesterday was a beehive of activity – after four days of strike, during two of which there were no flights to and from the island. Aircraft after aircraft landed and took off with hundreds of passengers.

People were up at the airport building at dawn, questioning to be first to book seats on departing aircraft. Others were at the airport in anticipation of the arrival of friends, relatives and guests.