International scouting event takes place in Malta

The Scout Association of Malta and the Malta Girl Guides Association are organising the first ever Mediterranean Jamboree. This event is open for scouts and guides between the ages of 11 to 16 and has the full support of the European Scout Region of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

It is expected that around 2,000 scouts and guides from different countries will participate in this event, which aims to bridge cultures and give foreigners a taste of Malta.

MedJam18 will focus on the personal development of participants and aims to create an environment in which they can exchange their experiences, knowledge and ideas.

Foreign participants will be teamed with local scouts during activities and will also be asked to prepare meals. The menu will include some Maltese recipes.

The event is taking place at the Għajn Tuffieħa Campsite, the Scout Association’s official campsite, from tomorrow until August 8. For more information, send an e-mail to info@medjam18.org.mt or visit www.medjam18.org.mt.