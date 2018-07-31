Chinese films play in Malta’s public spaces

The San Mattew tal-Maqluba chapel, Triq it-Tempesta, Qrendi. Photos provided by The China Cultural Centre

A bay, a garden, a chapel and a parliament building will serve as backdrops to the 11th edition of the Chinese summer film festival.

The Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija.

Four Chinese productions will be screened in public spots in August, including Pretty Bay in Birżebbuġa, very popular with swimmers at this time of year.

Qrendi’s Maqluba, it-Tokk in Victoria and the Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija have also been included in the festival schedule.

Organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry’s Culture Unit and the local councils of Birżebbuġa, Santa Luċija and Qrendi, the festival will be held between August 17 and 27.

Entrance is free of charge and screenings will be in Mandarin, with English subtitles.

Comedy feature Goodbye Mr Loser will be aired on August 17 and the animated Bunny Crisis will be shown on August 18 at 8.30pm at Pretty Bay.

Little Door Gods will be screened on August 23 at 8.30pm just outside San Mattew tal-Maqluba, Triq it-Tempesta, Qrendi, and Goodbye Mr Loser will be shown again on August 24 at 8.30pm in Independence Square (It-Tokk), Victoria.

A final film screening, of romantic comedy Go Lala Go, will take place on August 27 at 8.30pm in the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija.

More information is available via e-mail maltaccc@gmail.com or 2122 5055.

Romantic comedy Go Lala Go

Independence Square (It-Tokk), Victoria, Gozo