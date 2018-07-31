Announcements - July 31, 2018

MACDONALD. On July 28, IAN, aged 63. He will be sorely missed by Vanessa, their son Craig, their daughter Kelly and her husband Chris Hammett and their children Jack, Adam, Dean and Hugh, his mother Miriam and the Macdonald family in the United Kingdom and Australia, relatives and friends around the world. Ian will buried at sea, his greatest love, tomorrow, Wednesday August 1, at 10am leaving from near the Black Pearl, and friends are welcome to accompany us on their boats. A celebration of his life will be held afterwards at 11.30am at the Royal Malta Yacht Club in Ta’ Xbiex. Rest in peace. The family would like to thank staff at ITU, Mater Dei Hospital.

MICALLEF. On July 29, MARIELLA, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved mother Maria née Mantegna, widow of Antonio Micallef, her dearest and devoted sister Claudia and other relatives and friends. The funeral will leave Mater Dei Hospital at 8.45am on Thursday, August 2, for the parish church of St John of The Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ELLUL – MARIO. Fond memories of a dear friend, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our hearts. FOG and friends.

GENOVESE – Cherished memo­ries of JOSEPH LEWIS, a loving husband and exemplary father, the July 28 having been the 12th anniversary of his demise.

He who dies still lives in the presence of the Lord.

His life has changed, and will not end.

Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

MAGRO ATTARD – In loving memory of ANTHONY Magro Attard, who passed away on June 11. Sadly missed by his wife Doris, his son Vincent and wife Isabelle, his grandchildren Luke and Krista, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. A mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, August 2, at the Salesian Oratory, Sliema, at 7.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SALVINA, Taċ-Ċiliel, of Rabat. In ever loving memory of our dear mother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her sons Malcolm and his wife Sylvana, James and his wife Madeleine of Sydney, her daughter Jennifer and her husband Pedro Griscti, grandchildren, her brother and sister, other relatives and friends.

