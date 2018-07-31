A temporary museum

Howard Gardens in Mdina

Utopian Nights: Inside the Border at Howard Gardens in Mdina is taking a look at museums and ponders whether and how these spaces can grow and change day by day.

Starting with a collection of images and collages by anthropologist Elise Billiard on the topic of encampment, the museum walls will be collaboratively curated by the public as they add written thoughts, drawings, photographs and artefacts.

Each night the museum will also be turned into a guest room, for anyone dreaming of sleeping in a museum. Everyone is invited to bring their memories along and make them part of this shared space.

The space was designed by Jeremy Mangion.

Forming part of the Valletta 2018 cultural programme, Utopian Nights: Inside the Border provides a platform for people to discuss important social issues related to exile and conflict and to collectively reimagine four contemporary themes: displacement, borders, encampment and the rise of global commons.

For bookings to camp on site, visit https://tinyurl.com/y986wmpd . Opening hours: today from 10am to 9pm; tomorrow until Friday from 4pm to 9pm; on Saturday from 10am to 9pm and on Sunday from 11am to 9pm.