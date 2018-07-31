Multiple best choice awards at Computex

Asus has announced that its products won six Best Choice and 11 design and innovation awards at Computex 2018.

ZenBook S won the Best Choice of the Year award, the Best Choice Golden award and the Computex d&i award. ZenFone 5, the first Asus smartphone to harness the power of artificial intelligence, also won a Best Choice Golden.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council collaborates with the International Forum Design, a leading German industrial design authority, to present the Computex d&i awards at the annual Computex tradeshow in Taipei.

The awards recognise new products that exhibit outstanding design and innovative features. A jury consisting of the world’s top industrial designers, industry experts and venture capitalists evaluate the hundreds of product submissions based on five criteria: innovation and elaboration, functionality, aesthetics, responsibility and positioning.

ZenBook S, winner of the Best Choice of the Year, is a premium 13.3-inch ultraportable notebook that not only delivers effortless portability, powerful performance and no-compromise connectivity for discerning, on-the-go users, but also is tested to meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards. ZenBook S incorporates the innovative new ErgoLift hinge that automatically tilts the keyboard by 5.5 degrees for ultimate typing comfort. The raised chassis also improves airflow and enhances audio performance. Powered by eighth generation Intel Core processors and a superfast PCIe x4 SSD, ZenBook S features up to a 4K UHD NanoEdge touchscreen and also delivers up to 13.5 hours battery life for all-day performance. ZenFone 5, Best Choice Golden award winner, gives users a simpler, smarter way to capture and share every magic moment. The ZenFone 5 is the first smartphone available worldwide to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with its smooth, responsive, power-efficient performance and AI capabilities. ZenFone 5 has an intelligent dual-camera system that adapts and also learns. With its flagship Sony IMX363 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle secondary camera and AI-enhanced camera features, ZenFone 5 encourages creativity and frees the user to concentrate on the subject rather than the camera.

Outstanding design and innovative features

Among the Computex d&i award winners were the VivoBook S15 and S14, stylish and lightweight notebooks available in five vibrant colours. They also feature textured finishes, including a unique woven texture for distinct style. VivoBook S15 and VivoBook S14 weigh only 1.8kg and 1.4kg, respectively, and both notebooks are impressively thin at just 18mm. An ErgoLift hinge raises the keyboard to provide a comfortable typing experience similar to a desktop keyboard and also improves cooling for better system stability. VivoBook S15 and S14 are the first notebooks in the VivoBook Series to feature the new three-sided NanoEdge design that has even narrower bezels along the top and sides of the display.

Another Computex d&i award winner was the ROG Zephyrus M, a gaming laptop that delivers mighty performance in a minute package. It’s powered by up to an eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, and features an IPS-level display with a superfast 144Hz refresh rate and lightning-quick response time. The revolutionary Active Aerodynamic System ensures Zephyrus M runs cool and quiet even at high processor loads.

ROG Strix SCAR II & Hero II are follow-ups to the successful e-sports gaming laptops built exclusively for FPS and MOBA titles. Both feature the world’s first 144Hz super-narrow-bezel display with an ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray response time, a HyperStrike Pro gaming keyboard for improved control and HyperCool Pro technology to cool their high-performance CPU and GPU. These Strix gaming laptops are also the world’s first laptops to feature multi-antenna Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.

ProArt PQ22UC is the world’s first 21.6-inch Oled 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) monitor with 204 PPI and HDR support. The top-of-the-line Oled technology with pure RGB stripes ensures colour purity and allows extremely high colour saturation with 99 per cent DCI-P3 coverage. ProArt PQ22UC features true 10-bit colour depth, achieving a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for darker blacks and brighter whites. With a response time of up to 0.1ms, ProArt PQ22UC is the fastest monitor in the market and delivers outstanding, blur-free performance when displaying videos and other content with fast action.

Asus are represented in Malta by Scan, the official Asus partner and service centre for Malta.