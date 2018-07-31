APS Bank appoints new member to board of directors

Dr Ing Attard.

APS Bank has appointed a new non-executive member to its board of directors.

Joseph C Attard joined the bank's board at its Annual General Meeting held on July 26, during which two long-standing board members, Arthur Galea Salamone and Frederick Micallef, retired.

Dr Ing Attard is chief technical officer of GO plc. Between 2007 and 2015 he served as CTO of Emirates International Telecommunications LLC, a haolding company based in Dubai. Prior to that he held various senior positions at Maltacom. Since 2002, he lectures on the Masters in Telecommunications programme at University College London.

The meeting also saw the re-appointment of Frederick Mifsud Bonnici as non-executive Chairman, and Franco Azzopardi, Laragh Cassar, Alfred DeMarco, Victor Gusman, Michael Pace Ross and Martin Scicluna as non-executive Directors. The shareholders also approved an extraordinary resolution for the bank to adopt new Memorandum and Articles of Association reflecting best current practices and which convert the bank’s status to that of a public limited liability company.

Following the AGM, the chairman presented both outgoing directors with gifts and praised their dedication, commitment and significant contribution over the years, enabling the bank to develop and grow to where it is today. He also welcomed Dr Ing Attard commenting that his wealth of knowledge, expertise and international experience in telecommunications, technology, media and business strategy will bring significant value to the board and the bank.