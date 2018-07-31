Advert
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 06:48

Understanding cultural policy

Karsten Xuereb is tomorrow delivering a talk on cultural policy organised by Philosophy Sharing Malta.

Dr Xuereb will be analysing culture and cultural policy and how these are practised today in Malta. He will explore the relationship between culture, politics and economics with particular reference to governance and the interpretation of cultural heritage as well as the impact of tourism on Maltese culture. Dr Xuereb will use practical examples and give reflections on the governance of culture.

The activity will be held at the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector at 181, Melita Street, Valletta, tomorrow between 7 and 8.30pm. Entry is free. No booking is required but places are limited.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Italy’s jazz sensation talks music... and more

  2. Over 70,000 visitors at the Picasso and Miró exhibition

  3. No franchise fatigue

  4. A fun trip for all

  5. The sweet spot of the absurd

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed