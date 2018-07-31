Understanding cultural policy

Karsten Xuereb is tomorrow delivering a talk on cultural policy organised by Philosophy Sharing Malta.

Dr Xuereb will be analysing culture and cultural policy and how these are practised today in Malta. He will explore the relationship between culture, politics and economics with particular reference to governance and the interpretation of cultural heritage as well as the impact of tourism on Maltese culture. Dr Xuereb will use practical examples and give reflections on the governance of culture.

The activity will be held at the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector at 181, Melita Street, Valletta, tomorrow between 7 and 8.30pm. Entry is free. No booking is required but places are limited.