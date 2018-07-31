Helen O'Grady Academy opens in Vienna under Malta wing

The Helen O’Grady Drama Academy will be welcoming its first students in Vienna from September under the mentorship of Alan Montanaro and the Malta branch of the academy.



The aim of the acclaimed international academy is to provide children with a self-development programme, designed to increase confidence, self-esteem, communicative ability and creative talents through a carefully constructed, progressive drama syllabus.



The Vienna programme will be offered in both German and English to make the programme available to as many children as possible. This is in line with the ethos and philosophies laid out byHelen O'Grady herself when she launched the programme in Perth, Australia in 1979.



Principal for Vienna, Carima Fohrafellner said: "I instantly fell in love with the Helen O’Grady Academy when I observed a couple of dynamic lessons in Malta. I quickly understood the possibilities of a development programme in an Austrian context".



The programme helps children develop clear, articulate speech, a fluent delivery and the ability to converse and discuss in a creative manner. The academy has helped tens of thousands of children to develop these essential life skills. Classes cover speech, movement, creative drama, language development and studio productions.



“To say that we are proud to oversee and mentor the Vienna academy would be an understatement,” said Alan Montanaro, international franchisee and director of the Malta branch.

The international Helen O'Grady Academy is attended by around 100,000 students around the world.