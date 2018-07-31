Advert
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 17:20

Free concert in Valletta to raise funds for a new Dar Bjorn

ALS Malta prepares for September 1 event in St George's Square

ALS Malta is organising a free convert in of of Valletta's most iconic squares in a drive to raise funds for a new, bigger residence for people living with the motor neuron disease.

The NGO, which is led by Bjorn Formosa and his wife Maria, has partnered up with the 18-piece Versatile Brass band and several other local artists to put on a free show at St George’s Square, Valletta on September 1.

Donations will be collected throughout the night, with money going towards building a new Dar Bjorn.

The concert will be opened by duo The New Victorians and closed off with the Sound Salon x Versatile DJ fusion show featuring Soun Salon’s LEX.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, Besteam - B E
Support Team, OVATION, iSTAGE, Nexos Lighting & Video, Mad About
Video and Koala Media are all supporting the event.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Solar Cinema short films focus on migration

  2. A ballet revisited, 100 years on

  3. Ballet classic Giselle at Teatru Rjal

  4. Howard Gardens to be transformed into campsite for Utopian Nights

  5. A nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed