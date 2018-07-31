Free concert in Valletta to raise funds for a new Dar Bjorn

ALS Malta is organising a free convert in of of Valletta's most iconic squares in a drive to raise funds for a new, bigger residence for people living with the motor neuron disease.

The NGO, which is led by Bjorn Formosa and his wife Maria, has partnered up with the 18-piece Versatile Brass band and several other local artists to put on a free show at St George’s Square, Valletta on September 1.

Donations will be collected throughout the night, with money going towards building a new Dar Bjorn.

The concert will be opened by duo The New Victorians and closed off with the Sound Salon x Versatile DJ fusion show featuring Soun Salon’s LEX.

The Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, Besteam - B E

Support Team, OVATION, iSTAGE, Nexos Lighting & Video, Mad About

Video and Koala Media are all supporting the event.