Cave sessions

Less than a week after the Kinemastik International Short Film Festival, Kinemastik is hosting Capitol K and John Johanna at San Brincat Cave, just outside Għargħur (also known as San Brinkau).

John Johanna’s eclectic output uses psychedelia and oriental tonalities, primal gospel blues and folk – among other ingredients – to create a body of diverse yet coherent devotional music. The singer and multi-instrumentalist works on cassette and reel to reel tape at his home in rural Norfolk UK. His debut release, the mini-album I’ll Be Ready When The Great Day Comes via Faith & Industry was released last January.

Underground London producer Kristian Craig Robinson, aka Capitol K, has recently released his seventh album, Goatherder, which was developed and recorded in his native Malta, where he built a studio in a cave (a former goat stable). He used bamboo instruments, including an ancient Quecha reeded pipe (his new-found lead instrument), and various resonating vessels and percussive objects, including dry fennel storks collected from Punic troglodyte sites and atonal flutes built from fresh-cut farmland reed. Ritualistic improvisations took place over a series of seasonal visits and then the tracks were interfaced and expanded with post-industrial machine beat and bass guitar lock down in London.

Kinemastik Cave Session is taking place on Friday at 8pm. Since it’s a semi-sized cave, the event can only host 150 people. For bookings, send an e-mail to kinemastiksocial@gmail.com. Tickets can then be purchased on site before the event. There will be a list of people who have confirmed their attendance.