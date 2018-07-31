Advert
Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 12:18

A nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown

Milly Shapiro in Hereditary

Milly Shapiro in Hereditary

Spazju Kreattiv is today showing the horror film Hereditary by writer-director Ari Aster.

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

The 2018 film stars Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Toni Collette and Milly Shapiro.

Hereditary, certified 15, is showing at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 7.30pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, August 8 at 7.30pm and on August 10 at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Italy’s jazz sensation talks music... and more

  2. No franchise fatigue

  3. A fun trip for all

  4. Solar Cinema short films focus on migration

  5. A ballet revisited, 100 years on

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed