A nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown

Milly Shapiro in Hereditary

Spazju Kreattiv is today showing the horror film Hereditary by writer-director Ari Aster.

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

The 2018 film stars Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne, Toni Collette and Milly Shapiro.

Hereditary, certified 15, is showing at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 7.30pm, Saturday at 8.30pm, August 8 at 7.30pm and on August 10 at 8.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.