Advert
Monday, July 30, 2018, 13:09 by Reuters

Archbishop who hid child sex abuse from police resigns

Australia's Philip Wilson was convicted in May

Philip Wilson has bowed to pressure and quit. Photo: Reuters

Philip Wilson has bowed to pressure and quit. Photo: Reuters

Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson, the most senior Catholic cleric in the world found guilty of concealing child sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church, has resigned, the Vatican said on Monday.

Wilson, 67, of Adelaide, was convicted in May of failing to disclose to police abuse by another priest, James Fletcher, after being told about it in 1976 by two victims, one of them an altar boy who told him inside the confessional.

The resignation came two days after the Vatican announced that the pope had stripped Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, of his rank as cardinal and ordered him to live in seclusion. McCarrick has been accused of sexual abuse of minors and adult seminarians decades ago.

The Vatican said Pope Francis had accepted Wilson's resignation but did not mention the reason.

Wilson had earlier refused to resign, saying he would wait until his appeals process for the conviction was finished.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who this month urged the pope to sack Wilson, said he welcomed the decision to quit, which "belatedly recognises the many calls, including my own, for him to resign".

"There is no more important responsibility for community and Church leaders than the protection of children," he said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had pushed for the resignation. Video: ReutersAustralian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had pushed for the resignation. Video: Reuters

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. US cardinal steps down amid mushrooming sex abuse scandal

  2. Hungarian PM sees shift to illiberal Christian democracy in...

  3. Trump: I could 'shut down' government if Democrats don't fund...

  4. Egypt seeks 75 death sentences over 2013 sit-in

  5. Great-grandmother tried to stave off wildfire that killed her...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed