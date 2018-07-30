Watch: Salvini says he has nothing against the Maltese people

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Italy’s controversial Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has “nothing against” the Maltese people, but insists he will not allow anyone in the Maltese government to try to act in a “sly” manner when it comes to the migration dilemma.

In a short video, Mr Salvini is seen asked by Italian author Paolo Gambi - who is currently writing a series of books about Malta - whether the friendship between the Maltese and Italian people is in peril.

"Out of the question," Mr Salvini replies.

Mr Salvini has been at the centre of rising tensions between the two countries over the migration problem, insisting Malta has been dumping its responsibilities on Italy.

The Maltese government meanwhile, has maintained it was simply following the same procedure it always has done, in line with international law.

The disagreement between the two countries revolves around two different international laws on search and rescue which detail who should be responsible for taking in those saved at sea.

In the short video, shot on a beach, Mr Salvini insists he will not allow anyone in the Maltese government to try to be sly on the issue.

Both Malta and Italy have closed their ports to rescue boats run by international NGOs, following a dispute with one vessel which refused to offload rescued migrants to the Libyan coast guard.

The incident was a precursor to European leaders holding a Brussels summit, in a bid to hash out an agreement on the matter.

So far no concrete solution has been agreed upon.