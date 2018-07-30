Today's front pages: July 30, 2018

These are the main stories featured in Monday's papers:

The Times of Malta reports on plans to introduce random drug tests in schools, along with the prime minister's call on Sunday for the Opposition to unite.

The Malta Independent leads with the prime minister's trip to Tokyo, also carrying a story about Cyrus Engerer's court record and how it would not affect his dealings with MEPs.

L-Orizzont leads with a story about the prime minister in which he promises that the Egrant report would be published - with the question being how and when. It also says that play workers would be introduced at Skolasajf, denying that there was a shortage of teachers.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia saying the prime minister was obliged to take action against chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi.