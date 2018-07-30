Advert
Monday, July 30, 2018, 09:12

Posters slam Busuttil, Casa, Caruana Galizia and Efimova as 'crooks'

Criticism mounts after publication of Egrant inquiry

The posters by the road in Marsa.

Posters have appeared on the side of some roads, slamming former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil with the slogan 'Crooks everywhere you look', a throwback to the last post by Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The posters also show Ms Caruana Galizia, who was killed in a car bomb last October, former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova, and the MEP driving the campaign in the European Parliament against money-laundering, David Casa.

Criticism against the four has mounted after a magisterial inquiry said there was no connection between secret Panama company Egrant and the prime minister's family. 

The messages are reminiscent of the regular campaigns that a number of activists have embarked on to mark the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia as well as to deride Malta's rule of law. 

 

 

 

