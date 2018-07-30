Educators insist Skolasajf staff issues persist

Educators at Skolasajf maintain they face daily struggles as a result of overcrowding and understaffing, the Times of Malta is informed.

Despite the educators’ complaints, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo insists he was informed there were no such shortages and the summer school programme was running smoothly.

Two teachers’ unions are complaining of overcrowding in classes due to lack of personnel.

Both the Union of Professional Educators and the Malta Union of Teachers said last week they had received complaints from their members about working conditions and overcrowding in classes as a result of lack of staff.

The Foundation for Educational Services, which offers the programme to over 12,000 children in over 59 centres, denied there were any such issues.

Fielding questions from the Times of Malta, Mr Bartolo said he could not understand where the unions were getting their information from, as he had made all the necessary enquiries and did not come across any such issues.

“I ask the unions or educators making these complaints to come forward and tell us exactly where the problems are, because I cannot understand where all this is coming from,” Mr Bartolo told the Times of Malta, repeating that everything was in order.

Contacted yesterday, the UPE said it stuck by its previous statement, saying that members were still coming forward with complaints. Its president, Graham Sansone, said there seemed to be no replacement system in place in case educators fell ill, which was making the problem worse.

Attempts to contact the MUT for comments proved futile.

According to the UPE, teachers are paid about €5.91 an hour, a rate the union says is comparable to what is paid in the hospitality industry, which was why many educators were reluctant to take up the job.

Skolasajf is offered to children aged between three and 16.

This year, the programme started on July 16 and is planned to run until September 7.