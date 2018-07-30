Domestic violence suspect denied bail after threatening retribution

Photo: Shutterstock

A man who vowed to take matters into his own hands once he was a free man has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to an alleged case of domestic violence.

The 54-year-old man, whose identity is not being revealed to safeguard the interests of the alleged victims, including his 13-year old daughter, is alleged to have slightly injured his partner, threatening her with a knife, and threatening his young daughter. Prosecutors also say he threatened five police officers while refusing to obey their orders, swore in public and disturbed the peace.

He was marched to court on Monday afternoon facing multiple charges linked to the incident which allegedly occurred on Sunday afternoon at Mġarr.

“May I say something?” the man asked, holding his left arm close to his chest as he addressed presiding magistrate Charmaine Galea.

“I was attacked by one of them - my partner or daughter, that is. She smashed the table and hit me,” he said, pointing at his arm and face. “I didn’t mention it before because I didn’t want to make things worse.”

However, prosecuting Inspector Josef Gauci pointed out that the man’s partner was terrified and did not wish to set eyes on the man again, having endured similar episodes in the past.

The prosecution explained how last Sunday the man had allegedly threatened to kill them all and had even threatened them with a knife.

When releasing his statement to the police, the arrested man had ended by saying “If I’m released, I’ll take matters into my own hands.” [Jekk jilliberawni nagħmel waħda minn tiegħi.]

In view of the serious nature of the offences and also given that statement, the court turned down a request for bail and issued a provisional Protection Order in favour of the man’s partner.

“What about my dogs? I have three puppies and a chihuahua,” the man asked as the sitting drew to an end, voicing other concerns over personal matters.

“Speak to your lawyer,” the magistrate patiently directed.

Lawyer Joseph Ellis was legal aid counsel.