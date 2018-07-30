Captain of NGO migrant rescue boat allowed to visit Germany again

The captain shows his award, with protesters behind him, telling them: "This is your prize too!". Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The ship captain who carried a group of migrants to Malta was back in court after being granted leave by the court to visit his elderly mother back home, to continue facing criminal proceedings for allegedly steering an unregistered boat within Maltese territorial waters.

Claus Peter Reisch, the 57-year old captain, returned to Malta proudly bearing a prize awarded to him in July 27 by the Bavarian parliament for his role as captain of the MV Lifeline, particularly for his involvement in the mission saving 240 migrants off Libya in June.

“Hello good morning, Captain Klaus! Welcome back,” magistrate Joseph Mifsud greeted the captain as entered the court room.

As the Monday hearing kicked off, defence lawyer Cedric Mifsud informed the court of the award handed to his client by the Social Democratic Party in the Bavarian Parliament, the original award, inside a blue, hardback cover, being proudly displayed by Captain Reisch.

A copy of the award was inserted in the records of the case and the court ordered a translation thereof from German to Maltese.

Dr Mifsud also requested leave for his client to be able to return to Germany on Monday and return for the next hearing on August 23. The court upholded the request under the previous conditions, namely with the €5,000 to remain deposited in court.

The captain's passport was released from court custody.

The court also granted authorisation for the crew to refuel the vessel so that all equipment currently on board, including air conditioning units, may continue to function normally. Authorisation was also granted for the necessary maintenance of the vessel and for the replacement of fire extinguishers which have reached expiry date.

"The most important thing is that all this is effected in collaboration with the police authorities," magistrate Mifsud stressed.

A technical report of the vessel, drawn up by court-appointed engineer Kurt Gutteridge, was formally presented in the case.

Colonel Alexander Dalli also presented photos taken on board the Lifeline during the on-site inquiry on July 10.

The case was adjourned to August 23.