Referring to ‘Notification to unknown land owners’ (July 25) and similar notices, I would like to point out that one can expect unknown land owners to exist not only in Malta, where printed newspapers are readily available. Tens of thousands of Maltese citizens still live overseas, many of whom had left their property when they left Malta decades ago.

The current measures to contact such persons are simply inadequate and it is quite possible that some owners might be deprived of their property simply because of inadequate information being made available to them.

More serious attempts need to be made to ensure that citizens are treated as such wherever they happen to live and not restrict the definition of the term merely to local residents.