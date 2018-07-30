Political stunts

The latest monthly stunt by Il-Kenniesa, one of the “pseudo-political groupings”, as Martin Scicluna calls them, was held in the dead of night, when they fixed or hung around 900 small placards and posters along the main thoroughfares.

They did this at night because they knew that what they were doing was not only illegal but very irresponsible too as it could easily result in another ‘killing’, albeit unwillingly, due to the distraction they created to drivers. These people take part in public protests over what they term as lack of rule of law in our country when they regularly break the law each month of the year.

On the other hand, their Nationalist Party friends of Occupy Justice held their stunt in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, repeating the same broken record they have been playing every month for the last nine months.

In my letter ‘Tax dodging’, I challenged them to hold this month’s protest in front of the PN’s headquarters after a report in the media which showed that Adrian Delia had again “dodged” tax when he claimed to have had €15,000 worth of furniture in a dilapidated old property when the photos taken by his own architect showed the property to be completely empty and in a dilapidated state.

But, of course, these people are simply PN diehards whose main aim is to try and discredit the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues. They believed the atrocious murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia can be used to attain their purely political agenda.

Now that the findings of the Egrant inquiry have been published, which prove that she had made false accusations, will they keep making a mockery of justice?