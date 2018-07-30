Maltese valour

An article that appeared in this newspaper recently spoke about getting rid of the George Cross from the Maltese flag.

Obviously, those who are raising this subject were not born during the conflict in the last great war and did not suffer the hunger and loss of relatives, as I have.

Our family lost an aunt in a shelter in Senglea. I was entombed in the same shelter two weeks before and was dug out by naval and civilian personnel after some time. We also lost a sister at the age of 24 who was very ill and died due to lack of medicine.

What we must do is add to the flag the other cross, the cross of St John to show the world the Maltese involvement in the two great conflicts when thousands of Maltese people gave their lives fighting the Turks and Mussolini/Hitler, who wanted to take over the world.