Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 30

Juventus are reportedly keen of bringing back Paul Pogba to the club.

Niko Kovac on Lewandowski: "We want to achieve a lot with him, he is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season, he'll certainly score many goals." #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/uQDkDecrEc — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) July 29, 2018

11.50am Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac does not think Robert Lewandowski will leave this summer.

However, Kovac told Sky Germany: "There's nothing new with Robert, it's clear that he will not leave this club because we have a top striker and we certainly do not want to relinquish him or give him away.

"We want to achieve a lot with him. He is a great footballer, who has achieved a lot in the Bundesliga, scored many goals and now in the new season certainly will score many goals."

???? | Manolo Gabbiadini will snub interest from Fiorentina as he looks to prove himself for #SaintsFC, according to Italian reports: https://t.co/zWPIRMjp5s pic.twitter.com/nX9JekQoDV — Read Southampton (@ReadSouthampton) July 29, 2018

11.30am Fiorentina are interested in Manolo Gabbiadini, according to reports in Italy, but he’d prefer to stay at Southampton.

The Italian international joined the Saints from Napoli in January 2017, but last season he managed just five goals in 33 appearances.

According to SportMediaset, the Viola have enquired about his availability, with a view to bringing him back to Serie A.

The Saints may be open to a sale, but Gabbiadini himself is thought to prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Turin's Caselle airport pic.twitter.com/NOwV2PxhNg — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) July 29, 2018

11.15am Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Turin and will begin pre-season training with Juventus today.

The Portuguese flew into northern Italy yesterday evening along with his girlfriend Georgina and his four children.

He is now due to spend his first day with the Old Lady training at their Continassa base.

Joining the 33-year-old will be the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa – the other members of Juve’s squad eliminated in the round of 16 or quarter-finals of this summer’s World Cup.

Ronaldo signed for the Bianconeri from Real Madrid for a fee of around €100m

7️⃣ years ago today, we signed @ThibautCourtois!



Here's five of his best saves so far... ???? pic.twitter.com/H4Mw7V6sJM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2018

10.50am Some big news this morning... Chelsea will not resume talks with Real Madrid over a deal for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois until they find a suitable replacement.

Real Madrid value Courtois at around £32m as he is out of contract next summer.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but Courtois will start the season at Stamford Bridge if no successor is bought by Chelsea.

Claudio Pizarro can’t stay away from Werder Bremen ???? pic.twitter.com/lQxy8dvi2m — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 29, 2018

10.30am Veteran striker Claudio Pizarro has rejoined Werder Bremen at the age of 39 for a fourth stint at the Bundesliga club which the Peruvian says will mark the end of his career.

Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann said the club has signed a performance-related contract with Pizarro, who is the highest-scoring foreign player in the Bundesliga's history with 192 goals in 446 appearances.

"I am delighted to have another chance to join the team and end my career at the club where I started out in Europe," said Pizarro.

10.15am Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juve for £89m in 2016, but has struggled to consistently live up to his price tag.

The Mirror is reporting that Juve, who have already splashed out on Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, could sell a host of players to finance a deal that would "test United's resolve" over Pogba.

Apparently they "believe the 25-year-old midfielder is open to a return to Turin".

