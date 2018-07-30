What happened on... July 30

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 30, 2008

Government seeking oil ‘breakthrough’

The government is seeking a breakthrough in talks with Libya over oil exploration during President Eddie Fenech Adami’s meeting with Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi today.

Dr Fenech Adami will be travelling to Libya this morning with Foreign Affairs Minister Tonio Borg and Social Policy Minister John Dalli.

The agenda includes issues such as illegal immigration, tax cooperation and a cooperation agreement on health services, which Mr Dalli is expected to sign with his counterpart today.

Boy, 3, dies in road accident

A three-year-old boy, Pasquale Tagliaferro of Żabbar, died tragically in a traffic accident in Mġarr yesterday.

His 60-year-old grandfather, George Tagliaferro, and 31-year-old uncle, Noel Tagliaferro, who was driving, were taken to hospital suffering from shock and slight injuries.

Sources said the accident happened at about 12.15pm when the pick-up truck the Tagliaferros were in developed a brake failure as it was going down Żebbiegħ Road. It crashed into a barrier, overturned and fell a height of about one storey.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, July 30, 1993

Reaction to tax package

Tax concessions and other measures announced by Finance Minister John Dalli have received a mixed reaction.

Many of the people contacted by The Times yesterday felt the package was a positive move but they had some reservations.

Lino Spiteri, the Labour Party’s spokesman on economy and finance, said it was strange that such measures were announced at a news conference and not during the budget.

He said they required legislation in Parliament and because they were made without Parliament’s approval, parliament authority was being usurped.

Mr Spiteri said none of the measures was taken on the government’s initiative but on the initiative of the GWU.

He said nothing has been said on how much such a package was going to cost. The cost would have shown how consistent the measures were with the government’s fiscal policy.

General Workers’ Union general secretary Anġlu Fenech said everyone would be benefitting from the agreement reached between the GWU and the ministry of finance in March.

It showed the union had been right to take a stand on the matter, Mr Fenech said, adding that a Maltese government had never changed its budget after six months.

50 years ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, July 30, 1968

Airport strike called off

The four-day strike at Luqa Airport was called off last night. A union statement declared that in view of the declaration made by the Prime Minister in Parliament yesterday to the effect that there would not be victimisation of the employees after the strike came to an end, the government and the port industry sections of the General Workers’ Union and the National Association of Clerical and Supervisory Staffs decided to suspend the strike from this morning.

Workers were asked to report for duty according to shift.

International Song Festival

Singers and delegates taking part in the International Song Festival at Buskett Roadhouse, which started last Saturday and was concluded last night before a large audience, will today travel to Gozo where they will present an International Carousel at the Astra Theatre, Victoria.

The Astra, a very modern theatre, was officially opened six months ago. The Carousel will be the first-ever international festival to be held on the sister island.