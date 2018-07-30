Advert
Monday, July 30, 2018

Senior citizens enjoy a night at the Manoel Theatre

The music of Gaetano Kanta takes elderly down memory lane

Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Elderly residents of St Vincent de Paul and other care homes were recently treated to a night at the Manoel Theatre, where they enjoyed a concert aptly titled Down Memory Lane.

The free concert revisited the music of Gaetano Buttigieg, better known as Gaetano Kanta, who is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of modern Maltese music.

“The Manoel Theatre belongs to everyone, including our elderly,” said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici. “We are committed to making culture inclusive and accessible to all.”

The concert featured performances by many of Gaetano Kanta’s relatives, including popular singer Gianluca Bezzina, and was directed by Dorothy Bezzina.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici chats with audience members at the Manoel. Photo: DOI/Omar CamilleriCulture Minister Owen Bonnici chats with audience members at the Manoel. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

