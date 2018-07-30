Senior citizens enjoy a night at the Manoel Theatre

Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Elderly residents of St Vincent de Paul and other care homes were recently treated to a night at the Manoel Theatre, where they enjoyed a concert aptly titled Down Memory Lane.



The free concert revisited the music of Gaetano Buttigieg, better known as Gaetano Kanta, who is widely considered to be one of the pioneers of modern Maltese music.



“The Manoel Theatre belongs to everyone, including our elderly,” said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici. “We are committed to making culture inclusive and accessible to all.”

The concert featured performances by many of Gaetano Kanta’s relatives, including popular singer Gianluca Bezzina, and was directed by Dorothy Bezzina.