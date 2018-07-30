President’s engagements - July 30, 2018

6pm The President presides over a meeting of emPOWer, the platform of women organisations, facilitated by The President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, at San Anton Palace.

Tomorrow

4pm Nathalie Louiseau, the French Minister for European Affairs, pays a courtesy call to the President at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

10am The President receives members of the Malta Emigrants’ Commission at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over a meeting of the board of trustees of the President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

2.30pm The President presides over a meeting on the Employment Initiative coordinated by The President’s Trust at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives Gudrun Sräga, Outgoing Ambassador of Germany to Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

9am The President presides over the presentation of a table tennis set by the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at Mount Carmel Hospital, Attard.

3pm The President presides over a meeting of the board of administrators of the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society at San Anton Palace.

4.30pm The President meets Daniel Attard, mayor of Mtarfa, at the Palace in San Anton.

8:30pm The President visits an activity organised on the occasion of the feast of St Cajetan in Ħamrun.

Friday

5pm The President meets the participants of the Scouts and Guides Mediterranean Jamboree at Għajn Tuffieħa.

6.30pm The President attends the Prima Messa of Fr Jethro Bajada OFM Cap at Żabbar parish church,

8.15pm The President attends an activity organised on the occasion of the feast of St Lawrence in Vittoriosa.

Saturday

10.30am The President views a band display and is accorded the National Salute by the King’s Own Band Club on the occasion of the feast of St Dominic at the Palace, Valletta.

8pm The President and Mr Preca attend the Ball of the August Moon, organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at Verdala Palace.