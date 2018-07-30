On the dot - July 30, 2018

Above the law

It seems Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri and his driver think they are above the law. Last week, Mr Schembri was spotted buying watermelons from a vendor just off Mdina Road, on the way to Żebbuġ. Whether the vendor was correct in setting up shop there, the parliamentary secretary’s driver was certainly wrong to park the official car on the side of the road, forcing other motorists to manoeuvre around, with all the hazards that entails.

Open impunity

How can police officers fail to see the scores of people urinating in public during big events? It happens during village feasts and concerts. Such is their impunity that people do not even try to be discreet about it. And yet, the police do not seem to bother. Or maybe they have been instructed to look the other way.

Who rules?

The developers at Borg Drive in Ganu Street, Birkirkara, simply choose to ignore the old and sick people living close by. Though the law does not allow drilling works and use of cutting equipment between 2pm and 4pm there, workers continue unobstructed. Surely the local council and the Birkirkara police can be much more assertive. Will things change only if the Malta Developers’ Association gets involved?

What a waste!

Signs in place to stop people from littering are of no use these days it seems. A mountain of garbage has been piling up in Triq il-Mitjar, Mosta, for weeks now despite a notice instructing people not to dump rubbish there. Earlier this year, the government pledged it would be imposing harsher fines on those caught dumping litter illegally. Is anything happening? It is clear such measures are urgently needed.

If you have an item for On The Dot, send it to onthedot@timesofmalta.com. Please include all particulars, especially a contact telephone number. Items are sent under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the personal information connected to the above to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on the grounds that such a person or entity feels aggrieved by the item published.