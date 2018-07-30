Community living apartments opened in Fgura

Photo: DOI/Clodagh Farrugia O'Neill

Two newly-finished apartments in Fgura will allow 16 people living with a disability to go about their daily lives within the community.

The apartments, which house up eight residents each, form the 11th Dar Merħba community home opened as part of the Just Society project.

Residents will receive professional support services provided by Agenzija Sapport in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Wens. A pool on the block’s third floor will be used for therapy services by Fondazzjoni Wens professionals.

Parliamentary secretary Anthony Agius Decelis said €400,000 a year will be invested to keep the community home running.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg, who also attended the opening, said that every member of society had the right to live a dignified life with a degree of independence.

The two politicians thanked Agenzija Sapport, Fondazzjoni Wens and the government’s infrastructure department for their hard work.