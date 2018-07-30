Central Bank of Malta public lecture

The Central Bank of Malta will be holding a public lecture on economic history on Tuesday at 6pm at the bank’s Binja Laparelli at St James’s Counterguard in Valletta.

The lecture will be preceded by an orientation visit of the bank’s library at 5.30pm. National archivist Charles Farrugia will speak on ‘Sources of Malta’s economic history: The views of the national archivist’. He will be looking at a number of archival sources of Malta’s economic history and revisiting some of the sources that have been used by economic historians so far, as well as other material available at the National Archives.

This will be presented within the wider picture of other archival sources in Malta. The potential of the sources and the long-term vision a country must have to render them accessible for the writing and interpretation of Malta’s economic history will also be discussed.

For more information, visit www.centralbankmalta.org/en/event-details/45 .