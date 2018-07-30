Advert
Monday, July 30, 2018, 10:03

Central Bank of Malta public lecture

The Central Bank of Malta will be holding a public  lecture on economic history on Tuesday at 6pm  at the bank’s Binja Laparelli at St James’s  Counterguard in Valletta.

The lecture will be preceded by an orientation visit of the bank’s library at 5.30pm. National archivist Charles Farrugia will speak on ‘Sources of Malta’s economic history: The views of the national archivist’. He will be looking at a number of archival sources of Malta’s economic history and revisiting some of the sources that have been used by economic historians so far, as well as other  material available at the National Archives. 

This will be presented within the wider picture of other archival sources in Malta. The potential of  the sources and the long-term vision a country  must have to render them accessible for the writing  and interpretation of Malta’s economic history will also be discussed.

For more information, visit www.centralbankmalta.org/en/event-details/45 .

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Resident 'threatened' as she pictures blatant disregard for...

  2. Announcements - July 29, 2018

  3. Announcements - July 30, 2018

  4. Ira Losco greets fans at Nestlé Consumer Centre

  5. Dutch and Maltese scouts welcome new Dutch Ambassador at summer...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed