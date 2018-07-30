Announcements - July 30, 2018

BORG. On July 27, THOMAS, passed away at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre after an illness faced with great courage. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Didi, Christopher and Elke, and his grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Christian, Emma and Ella, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated today, Monday, July 30, at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice, the Oncology Centre and Mater Dei Hospital MW 1 for the care and support which was greatly appreciated.

GALEA. On July 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOAN, widow of Carmelo, aged 91, of Guardamangia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by her daughter Josette and her husband Saviour, her sons Albert and his wife Rosalynd, and Adrian and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Joanna and her husband Anton, Kris and his girlfriend Fran, and Zachary, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, July 30, at 1.30pm for Guardamangia parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANT FOURNIER. On July 29, LILIAN nèe Scicluna Testaferrata, aged 81, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Alfred, her sons Alfred and his wife Maria, Julian and his wife Joanna, and Edward, her grandchildren Nicole and her fiance Andrew, Karl, Christina and her boyfriend Luca, and Andrew, her brother Joe Scicluna and his wife Miriam, her brother-in-law Karm and Rita Sant Fournier, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 31, for St Gregory parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 7.45am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Creche, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. San Giuseppe Moscati pray for us. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DELIA. In loving memory of our beloved GEORGE on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his wife Olivia, Christian and his wife Lorraine, Stephen and his wife Fleur, and his grandchildren Sofia, George, Carla and Ella. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. In ever lasting memory of MARIE on the 17th anniversary of her passing away. Always fondly remembered by her sons Arthur, Victor and Maurice. A prayer for her repose is appreciated.

MOFFETT. Everlasting memory of NORMAN, a beloved brother and uncle, today the 32nd anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maurice, Mercedes, Lynne and James.

NAUDI – ALFRED (Fred). In loving memory today the 30th anniversary of his death. Forever remembered by his wife Lena, children Alfred J.A and Simon James.

Sidonia Enterprises Ltd

Summer shutdown 2018. Last trading day Friday, August 3. Re-opens: Monday, August 20.