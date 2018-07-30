Solar Cinema short films focus on migration

A scene from Bon Voyage.

Solar Cinema Malta will be holding a series of short films tomorrow at the University of Malta, Msida campus (car park 4).

The event, part of Evenings on Campus, which runs until September 15, will be a casual evening under the stars, starting off with a video presentation of the history of Evenings on Campus by James Moffett.

After this, there will be the screening of Bon Voyage, a short film by Fabio Friedli, about migrants who climb on to an overcrowded truck with a goal in mind – Fortress Europe, but who later have to deal with another brutal reality, that of the European handling of refugees. This will be followed by Stranger in Paradise by Guido Hendrikx, which will be premiered during Evenings on Campus. Centred on migration, this film is part acted (the intake officer is played by an actor) and part documentary, with the refugees playing themselves.

The film is based mainly in a classroom of newly-arrived refugees who learn how complex Europe is, and which reflects on the power relations between Europeans and refugees in a candid way.

The evening starts at 9pm. Entrance is by donation to the University of Malta Research Trust (RIDT). For more information, visit www.um.edu.mt/search?search=solar+cinema.