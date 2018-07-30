Howard Gardens to be transformed into campsite for Utopian Nights

Howard Gardens in Mdina will be transformed into a campsite for Utopian Nights: Inside the Border – an event inviting the public to engage with art in unique and creative ways while spending a night, or more, in their tents.

Forming part of the Valletta 2018 cultural programme, the event invites artists, thinkers and the public to participate in discussions, storytelling, photography, poetry, music, to watch films screened on an open-air, solar- powered cinema and to immerse themselves in original moving performances, among other activities.

All sessions will include an open debate with experts and an invitation for public feedback, followed by the opportunity to continue discussions during other social events.

Inside the Border is the first event in the Utopian Nights series, which provides a platform for people to discuss important social issues related to exile and conflict and to collectively reimagine four contemporary themes: displacement, borders, encampment and the rise of global commons.

The catalyst of the series is the notion of a utopia, which is envisaged as a democratic space – a platform for discussion and a participatory project in which everyone can debate, challenge and be challenged equally.

This event, which runs until Sunday, is free of charge and open to everyone. For more information and to access the full programme of events, visit valletta2018.org or follow the Utopian Nights event page on Facebook. Utopian Nights: Inside the Border is created by Elise Billiard and organised by the Valletta 2018 Foundation, Sarah Farrugia, Sarah Mallia and Andrea Pullicino, with the participation of Kinzénguélé, Alberto Favaro, Jeremy Mangion, Florinda Camilleri and Corps Citoyen.