Ballet classic Giselle at Teatru Rjal

Giselle, a ballet in two acts, features a cast of 80 dancers.

Giselle, a compelling story of love, betrayal and salvation, one of the most romantic works of the classical ballet repertoire, will be performed on Saturday in Valletta.

This iconic romantic ballet has stood the test of time, not just because of the other-worldly beauty of its ‘white’ act, with its ethereal ghosts floating through the forest, but because of the universal passion and drama of its storyline in which a young girl falls in love with an aristocrat in disguise. When she realises his deception, the shock sends her mad and she dies. Raised from her grave by the vengeful Queen of the Wilis, she must summon all her tenderness and strength to save her lover from destruction.

Giselle, a ballet in two acts, with a cast of 80 dancers, features choreography by Erico Montes (Royal Ballet) and is set to a rich score by Adophe Adam. It stars Luzia Lopes (Royal Swedish Ballet) as Giselle, Erico Montes (Royal Ballet) as Albrecht and Tatiana Lebedeva as Berthe, Giselle’s mother.

Giselle is endorsed by the Valletta 2018 Foundation.

The ballet will be staged at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, on Saturday at 9pm. Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt or the Embassy Cinema box office. For more information, send an e-mail to international@balletmalta.com.