Sigma updates

Global Gaming receives licence in Estonia

EMTA (Estonian Tax and Customs Board) has approved Global Gaming’s subsidiary Safe Ent Ltd, a licence for Ninja Casino in the regulated Estonian market, thus officially giving its approval to the company’s PayNPlay service. Global Gaming may now operate in Estonia’s regulated market.

NetEnt launches industry-first MAX slot game product line

NetEnt has announced plans to expand its slot offering with the launch of the MAX product line. The concept also caters for different player groups and their motivations and allows operators to address different needs with one game launch and marketing push. MAX games are released in a customised double game release for casual players and MAX players – players looking for games with high win potential.

Blueprint Gaming extends reach into Italy

Blueprint Gaming, one of the leading UK-based game studios, has boosted its international presence after receiving game certification for the Italian market. The supplier’s suite of games has been certified to the requirements of the Italian regulator AAMS, including top titles Genie Jackpot, King Kong Cash, TED and new release Wish Upon a Leprechaun, as well as the company’s operator-specific Jackpot King progressive system.

Karolina Pelc makes Most Influential Women 2018 list

The publication iGaming Business has released the names of the first three individuals on its list of top 10 women in the sector. Among them was Karolina Pelc, Casino director at LeoVegas. Pelc has held the reins at LeoVegas – managing LeoVegas’ casino product and operations department, for more than three years. Her efforts were given further recognition when LeoVegas picked up awards for Best Live Casino and Best Mobile Product earlier this year.

The Stars Group seals deal with Sky Bet

The Stars Group has finalised a $4.7bn deal to acquire Sky Betting and Gaming, giving it a sports offering to add to its growing and diverse portfolio. The Stars Group said the deal “dramatically improves The Stars Group’s revenue diversity, creating a balanced spread across poker, casino and sportsbook with a broad geographic reach.”

Platin Gaming and Wazdan announce partnership

Malta-based software development company, Platin Gaming, has signed an agreement with award-winning slots producer, Wazdan, which will see their games featured on the site of their clients, including brands such as Tipbet. Upon implementation, Wazdan’s latest HTML5 slots will be available for usage on casino sites with customer favourites, all featuring in what is a major boost to the Platin offering.

Betway sign deal with AS Roma

Leading online bookmaker Betway, has penned a three-year deal to become a premium partner of Serie A club AS Roma, until 2021. The deal will see the leading online bookmaker have their branding carried on the club’s training kit up to and including the 2020/21 season, and have access to wider advertising at the club.

Dutch Gaming Authority CEO to leave position

Marja Appelman, CEO of the Kansspelautoriteit, the Netherlands Gaming Authority, has announced her intention to leave her position in office after a five-year tenure. Appelman will assume a new role as executive director of the Housing Market Directorate at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations from August 1. The Kansspelautoriteit said that Appelman’s term as a board member would conclude in October. A new chairman will be appointed on October 1.

Yggdrasil pens deal with 888

Yggdrasil has agreed to a deal to supply its content to online gaming operator 888 Holdings plc. The global agreement covers all joint regulated markets, including the UK, Italy, Denmark and Spain, and will see 888 add Yggdrasil’s award-winning portfolio of video slots, including recent blockbuster release Vikings go to Hell.

Bet365 signs agreement with Hard Rock Atlantic City casino

Bet365 has agreed on a sports betting partnership with the new Hard Rock Atlantic City casino. The deal follows approval on June 25 from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement after they received a request from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Bet365 Group Ltd. The letter of approval details Bet365’s application for a casino service industry enterprise (CSIE) licence.

Videoslots.com pens Red Rake Gaming deal

Videoslots.com, the award-winning online casino operator, has formed a landmark agreement with Red Rake Gaming to integrate a number of high-quality slots. The deal further enhances the operator’s reputable name of hosting titles from some of the industry’s most trusted names, with more than 2,500 avant-garde titles accessible on its site.

Cherry Online Polska granted sports betting licence

Cherry Online Polska, a Cherry AB subsidiary, has been granted a sports betting licence from Poland’s Ministry of Finance. Cherry is the ninth licensed operator in the Polish market, and the second company to receive a licence under the new gambling regulations. The company is a Swedish innovating and fast-growing company with operations in gaming, entertainment and media.