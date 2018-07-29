Today's front pages - July 29, 2018

Good morning. The following are the top stories in national newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the entire Egrant inquiry will not be published for “at least a few weeks”, as the government is still being advised against it. In another story, it says a move by Environment Minister José Herrera to take over an ‘abandoned’ quarry to solve the construction waste crisis has proved to be embarrassing.

The Malta Independent interviews MEP David Casa who says whistleblower Maria Efimova has been proved right about Pilatus Bank’s client list, the relationship between the bank and Nexia BT and Henley & Partners, and the money laundering processes of the bank despite the Egrant Inquiry’s conclusions.

Malta Today says former FIAU official Jonathan Ferris told the Egrant inquiry that Egrant was Labour’s sceptical fund.

Illum says the FIAU wants to divest MEP David Casa of the protection he enjoys as an MEP to embark on procedures against him.

Kullħadd speaks to the Prime Minister who says he stopped reading the Egrant Inquiry report because the more he read, the angrier he got.

Il-Mument leads with a story on the Opposition leader’s intention to sue the Attorney General after he failed to give him a full copy of the Egrant magisterial inquiry.

It-Torċa says that six high rise buildings have been approved and another 12 are pending.