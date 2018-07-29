The week at a glance - July 29, 2018

Photo: Jonathan Borg

No evidence linking PM’s wife to Egrant

An inquiry by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja into allegations that the Panama company Egrant is owned by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife found no documentation linking it to the Muscat family. The magistrate cast doubts on aspects of the testimony of former Pilatus Bank employee and whistleblower Maria Efimova, finding that many of her allegations were not backed by proof. The inquiry also found that the declarations of trust handed to the magistrate contained falsified signatures. Addressing a press conference, an emotional Dr Muscat recalled how his family had suffered as a result of the assertions.

What made the headlines

Migrants rescued: Nineteen migrants were rescued and brought to Malta by the Armed Forces of Malta after an ordeal at sea. The migrants had left Libya on a fibreglass boat and ended up in distress within Malta’s search and rescue region some 50 nautical miles south of the island. All the migrants – 17 males, a pregnant woman, and a child – were in good health.

Row over tranquillisers ends in double murder: Kevin Micallef, 42, gave himself up to the police after allegedly stabbing to death his mother, 71, and aunt, 74, over his suspicion that they were secretly putting tranquillisers in his coffee. The incident happened early in the morning in Triq Fidiel Zarb, a narrow and quiet street in Għargħur. The aunt died on the spot, while the mother succumbed to her injuries a few hours later at Mater Dei Hospital. Micallef was charged in court with the double murder and pleaded not guilty. No request for bail was made.

Photos: Chris Sant Fournier

Opposition in turmoil as Delia asks for Busuttil’s suspension: Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia was under intense pressure from his parliamentary group and PN grassroots following his “surprise” announcement calling for his predecessor Simon Busuttil to give up the party Whip as a result of the Egrant inquiry findings. Busuttil was also stripped of his role as good governance spokesman. Ten Nationalist MPs openly challenged Delia’s decision demanding Busuttil’s suspension and the two Democratic Party MPs said they would support a motion of no confidence in Parliament against Delia as Leader of the Opposition. Mediation efforts took place throughout the week spearheaded by former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, former deputy prime minister Tonio Borg and MEP Francis Zammit Dimech aimed at finding a solution acceptable to both sides. Busuttil has refused to suspend himself from the PN’s parliamentary bloc.

FIAU’s ‘Konrad Mizzi report’ published: A leaked report by anti-money laundering investigators analysing the dealings of Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi during his tenure at the Energy Ministry was released by PN MEP David Casa. The FIAU report shows how €1.3 million was wired to the Dubai-based company 17 Black. The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and Mizzi had listed 17 Black as one of two so-called “target clients”, which were set to pay in millions to their once-secret Panama companies.

‘Possible proceedings’ against individuals: The Egrant inquiring magistrate ordered further investigations and possible proceedings against individuals, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. Replying to questions by the Times of Malta on the publication of the inquiry report, a spokesman for the Prime Minister said the action ordered was “against individuals who were part of this orchestration, in particular ones who have been front and centre of the allegations spread against the Prime Minister and his family”.

Delia takes AG to court over Egrant report: In a judicial protest Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia accused Attorney General Peter Grech of causing a “serious political bias” by refusing to hand over a copy of the entire Egrant inquiry report. The Attorney General published 45 pages of the report, which contained a summary of the main findings. Delia remarked that Grech’s handling of the situation had resulted in a “serious political bias” in favour of the government to the detriment of the Opposition.

Bird trappers benefit from new net rules: Trappers’ nets with holes just over a centimetre bigger than those used in the recently-outlawed finch trapping will likely see the practice return for two other species this year, the Times of Malta reported. Sources on the government’s consultative Ornis committee said members agreed to push for trappers to be allowed to catch song thrush and golden plover. The move comes a one month after the European Court of Justice ruled that Malta was violating EU rules by allowing finch trapping.

What trended

‘Egrant’

Who could have thought that a word which is not even in the dictionary could spend so much time on people’s lips?

It’s been hard to hold a conversation this week without hearing the word ‘Egrant’ thrown in there, and as with all politically charged subjects, it would take more than 400 words to do the comment boards chatter justice.

Don’t eat raw eggs

And so, we avert our gaze towards other events which hatched this week. Such as the discovery of salmonella in a batch of eggs.

The report was rapidly shared across social media feeds, as people rushed to alert their friends and families to the find.

“I want to know how long we have been eating these eggs before authorities knew what was happening,” one concerned reader wondered.

Another posted a photo of a single egg with a batch number printed on it and asked whether anyone knew if it was a bacteria-infested dud.

A couple of level-headed readers came to the rescue to set agitated minds at ease.

“Just don’t eat uncooked eggs and something that contains uncooked eggs,” one of them noted. “Wash your hands after contact with fresh eggs and of course before your meal. Simple as that.”

Bags for every little item

People fed up with foodstuffs being wrapped in layers of environmentally damaging packaging are taking matters into their own hands by taking their own reusable containers with them when shopping, we reported this week. The article prompted a debate about the ills of product packaging.

One reader suggested incentivising good behaviour by offering discounts for anyone who brought a reusable container with them. “Even if it’s a few cents, this will make a difference,” he wrote.

Consumers’ good intentions, others wrote, could only do so much. “This should be tackled from the supply chain,” wrote one reader. “What we need is regulations that tackle the plastic production/wrapping on products.”

As though to illustrate that point, one other reader shared a photo of a single Maltese sausage, seated in an oversized styrofoam tray and wrapped in cling film.

The bitter irony of it all, another noted, was that we were far less wasteful until just a few decades ago.

“Until the early 1990s we would be given a dirty look if we asked for a plastic bag for a small purchase,” he recalled.

“Nowadays we’re given bags for every little item. Bad habits are easy to pick up.”

What they said

“At night there were times when we cried together, and wondered why there would be some who would lie about us in this manner.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat reacting after the publication of the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry which found there was nothing linking him and his wife Michelle to the Panama company Egrant Inc.

“Incredible but true. The lengths to which they are going to pervert justice is dangerous. But I will fight on and I know I’m not alone.”

Former PN leader Simon Busuttil reacting to the news that the Attorney General appealed a Constitutional Court judgment ordering Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi not to hear a case on an inquiry into the setting up of Panama companies by top government officials.

“With regard to my role in the European Parliament, I remind you that I am accountable to the Maltese electorate.”

PN MEP David Casa replying to Labour MEP Alfred Sant’s demand that he should resign from the European Parliament for giving his allegiance to former Pilatus employee Maria Efimova, who was central to accusations that the Panama company Egrant was owned by the Prime Minister’s wife.

“If he [Simon Busuttil] is to be made to pay a steeper price than politicians who made disastrous military and economic decisions, some cogent reasons had better be offered. So far, none have.”

University lecturer Ranier Fsadni, writing in his weekly column in the Times of Malta that PN leader Adrian Delia’s attempt to suspend Simon Busuttil from the party’s parliamentary group was a step too far.

“The scar that this deceitful conspiracy left on me personally, and on us as a family, has marked us for life.”

Michelle Muscat, the wife of the Prime Minister, speaking after she had been cleared in the Egrant inquiry.