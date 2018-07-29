Advert
Muscat in Tokyo, leading trade delegation

Prime Minister will meet with Japan's Shinzo Abe, OPM says

Joseph Muscat and Shinzo Abe. The two will meet again this week. Photo: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in Japanese capital Tokyo, where he will be leading a trade delegation this week.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Dr Muscat would also be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his time in the country.

As part of the visit, Dr Muscat will be addressing a business forum jointly organised by Trade Malta and the Japanese External Trade Organisation.

Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela, whose portfolio includes Trade Promotion, and Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi are accompanying Dr Muscat.

