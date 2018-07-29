Muscat in Tokyo, leading trade delegation
Prime Minister will meet with Japan's Shinzo Abe, OPM says
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is in Japanese capital Tokyo, where he will be leading a trade delegation this week.
In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said that Dr Muscat would also be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his time in the country.
As part of the visit, Dr Muscat will be addressing a business forum jointly organised by Trade Malta and the Japanese External Trade Organisation.
Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela, whose portfolio includes Trade Promotion, and Labour MP Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi are accompanying Dr Muscat.