Advert
Sunday, July 29, 2018, 13:13

Man gets suspended sentence for sharing cannabis

Admitted using false passport

A 24-year-old man was on Sunday given a six-month jail term suspended for a year after he admitted to 'trafficking by sharing' cannabis.

During a police search at a party, Indian Mohammed Aslam Kallazhikundil Moideen was found carrying 12 joints. They were intended to be shared with his friends who were attending the party with him.

The court noted the accused’s clean conduct sheet and his cooperation with the police.

Admitted using false passport

Another man, Gambian Musa Ceesey, 33, was also given a six-month jail term suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to trying to leave Malta using someone else’s passport.

Mr Ceesay, who lives in Italy, also admitted to making a false declaration.

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Action against Pierre Portelli after Egrant inquiry would be a...

  2. MPs could block Delia’s call for Busuttil’s suspension

  3. We are victims of a racist witch-hunt - Pilatus Bank

  4. Malta faces competition as Montenegro enters the passport race

  5. Alfred Sant says Busuttil is a "millstone" around PN's neck

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed