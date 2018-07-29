Man gets suspended sentence for sharing cannabis

A 24-year-old man was on Sunday given a six-month jail term suspended for a year after he admitted to 'trafficking by sharing' cannabis.

During a police search at a party, Indian Mohammed Aslam Kallazhikundil Moideen was found carrying 12 joints. They were intended to be shared with his friends who were attending the party with him.

The court noted the accused’s clean conduct sheet and his cooperation with the police.

Admitted using false passport

Another man, Gambian Musa Ceesey, 33, was also given a six-month jail term suspended for a year after he pleaded guilty to trying to leave Malta using someone else’s passport.

Mr Ceesay, who lives in Italy, also admitted to making a false declaration.